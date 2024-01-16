Kerala: Church synod firm on Unified Mass; circular calls for its implementation

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church synod is standing firm on its decision to implement the Unified Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. On the final day of the 32nd synod meeting, all the bishops, who were in attendance, decided to urge priests, religious men and women and the laity to enforce the synodal form of Holy Mass in the entire archdiocese. This has raised the hackles of groups opposing its implementation.

“The decision comes in tandem with the message that Pope Francis had sent via a letter and video message. The decision was attested to by all the bishops present in the synod in the presence of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil,” said Bosco Puthur, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, in a circular.

All priests have been directed to read the circular in their parishes and institutions on January 21 during Sunday Holy Mass. “The priests have been directed to provide a copy of the circular to all the faithful in their respective churches,” it said.

“I would like to remind all faithful, the religious men and women we need to overcome all divisiveness for overall wellbeing and through the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass, work for the unity of the Church,” Mar Puthur’s circular said.