Kerala: Church synod firm on Unified Mass; circular calls for its implementation

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church synod is standing firm on its decision to implement the Unified Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. On the final day of the 32nd synod meeting, all the bishops, who were in attendance, decided to urge priests, religious men and women and the laity to enforce the synodal form of Holy Mass in the entire archdiocese. This has raised the hackles of groups opposing its implementation.
“The decision comes in tandem with the message that Pope Francis had sent via a letter and video message. The decision was attested to by all the bishops present in the synod in the presence of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil,” said Bosco Puthur, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, in a circular.
All priests have been directed to read the circular in their parishes and institutions on January 21 during Sunday Holy Mass. “The priests have been directed to provide a copy of the circular to all the faithful in their respective churches,” it said.
“I would like to remind all faithful, the religious men and women we need to overcome all divisiveness for overall wellbeing and through the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass, work for the unity of the Church,” Mar Puthur’s circular said.
Meanwhile, in a letter to priests, religious men and women and laity, bishops who took part in the synod meeting said, “It should be noted that Pope Francis had for the second time through a video message directed us to implement the Unified Holy Mass from December 25, 2023, in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. We urge you to pay heed to Pope Francis’ message and implement the synodal mode of Holy Mass.”
“We must obey the Pope as he is the head of the Catholic Church. Hence, we need to let go of the differences in opinion and stand as a united Catholic Church,” said the bishops.
Recall circular, demand priests
Terming the contradictory statements of the Church leadership as putting even politicians to shame, the priests opposing implementation of the Unified Holy Mass called for the immediate recall of the circular issued by the apostolic administrator.
According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, public relations office, Archdiocese Protection Council, the circular issued on Monday is completely at odds with the inaugural speech given by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil at the reception accorded to him at the Bishop House on Saturday.
“The major archbishop said he would be the salve to heal the wounds that have been inflicted. He said he believes in the ministry of healing. He had also said that he would come to a decision only after listening to all those involved. But what he has done is just the opposite. Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese condemns such white lies!” said Fr Vailikodath. We don’t accept such a style of operation that puts even politicians to shame, he added.
“Your action is a direct violation of the decisions of the synod that was held under the presidency of Pope Francis. The synod calls for listening, walking together and learning the issues. Syro-Malabar Church bishops flout the preaching of the synod and impose secret agendas to gain power. God’s people do not feel that bishops are committed to the church,” said Fr Vailikodath.
He said the synod should withdraw the circular immediately and be ready to listen to the priests and the faithful. “The formula that was negotiated with the ad hoc committee under the presidency of the pontifical delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil should be implemented immediately. Administrator Mar Puthur who is also convenor of this committee should take steps towards this,” he added.