Kerala: Trade unions urge PM to revitalise Willingdon Island

KOCHI: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi for the inauguration of the Cochin Shipyard’s International Ship Repair Facility, the Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum has appealed to the prime minister to rejuvenate Willingdon Island—the heartland of Cochin Port.

The forum advocates the development of innovative plans for the revival, diversification and reconstruction of Willingdon Island to generate employment opportunities to safeguard the livelihoods of numerous workers and their families. C D Nandakumar, general convenor of the forum, said the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadom came into existence sacrificing the job opportunities of nearly 1,500 workers in Willingdon Island and closing down the Rajiv Gandhi Container Terminal.