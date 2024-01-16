PM in Kochi: Traffic restrictions in place

KOCHI: Traffic regulations will be in place in Kochi on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the city. On Tuesday, traffic will be regulated from 2pm till the end of Modi’s roadshow, and on Wednesday, the restrictions will be in force from 3pm.

With the roadshow set to proceed from the Maharaja’s College Ground to the Government Guest House, vehicles will be diverted via the High Court junction, Rajaji junction, Kaloor junction, Kadavanthra junction, Thevara Ferry road, BOT East and CIFT junction.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles from West Kochi will be diverted via the Thevara Ferry road, Konthuruthy, Panampilly Nagar and Manorama junction to reach the Medical Trust Hospital. Ambulances moving towards the General Hospital from West Kochi will be diverted through the Thevara Ferry road, Konthuruthy, Manorama junction, Valanjambalam junction, Chittoor Road, Karikkamuri Road, Amman Kovil Road, Shenoy Theatre Road and TD Road to reach the eastern gate of the hospital.

Emergency vehicles coming from the Vypeen side will be diverted through TD Road and Cannon Shed Road to reach the eastern gate of the General Hospital. The southern gate of the hospital will remain closed from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday.

The BJP has arranged parking facilities for vehicles arriving with activists taking part in Modi’s roadshow. Buses coming from the Medical Trust Hospital junction should drop activists at KPCC junction and park vehicles near the Kaloor stadium and Manapattiparambu. Similarly, buses with participants entering the city from the High Court junction should drop activists at the KSRTC stand at Boat Jetty.