A family’s journey to preserve and popularise Tholpavakoothu tradition

KOCHI: Kerala’s temples and the associated traditional art forms are truly remarkable and renowned worldwide. The diverse temple arts are a distinctive part of Kerala’s culture. However, in today’s world, many traditional art forms are at risk of disappearing. Fortunately, a small family in Shornur is actively working to promote one such traditional art form called Tholpavakoothu, which is particularly rooted in the Malabar region. Their commitment to preserving this art form has led them to travel globally, showcasing it to audiences around the world.

Tholpavakoothu, a traditional art in Kerala performed in Bhadrakali temples for six continuous months from January, is facing a decline in practitioners who understand its authentic form. While the tradition persists in temples, fewer people are scientifically trained in it, and interest in studying this art is diminishing.

Vishwanatha Pulavar, 62, one of the few knowledgeable practitioners, shares, “In the past, there were 8-10 groups familiar with this art, but today, only a handful truly know the authentic form. Our father, K L Krishnankutty Pulavar, introduced us to this art, and we aim to pass it on to the next generation.”

Recognising the changing world and the waning patience of people, Vishwanatha Pulavar, a pivotal figure in this preservation effort, highlighted the group’s aim to infuse traditional art with modern elements.

He says, “To celebrate our culture globally, traditional art forms like Tholpavakoothu need to travel across the world. We’re incorporating diverse stories such as Gandhi’s and Naranathu Branthan’s, and addressing social issues like drug problems, women’s safety, and the importance of nature to the art form. This aligns with the audience’s expectation, moving beyond the traditional temple Ramayana version.”