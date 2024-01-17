A family’s journey to preserve and popularise Tholpavakoothu tradition

KOCHI: Kerala’s temples and the associated traditional art forms are truly remarkable and renowned worldwide. The diverse temple arts are a distinctive part of Kerala’s culture. However, in today’s world, many traditional art forms are at risk of disappearing. Fortunately, a small family in Shornur is actively working to promote one such traditional art form called Tholpavakoothu, which is particularly rooted in the Malabar region. Their commitment to preserving this art form has led them to travel globally, showcasing it to audiences around the world.
Tholpavakoothu, a traditional art in Kerala performed in Bhadrakali temples for six continuous months from January, is facing a decline in practitioners who understand its authentic form. While the tradition persists in temples, fewer people are scientifically trained in it, and interest in studying this art is diminishing.
Vishwanatha Pulavar, 62, one of the few knowledgeable practitioners, shares, “In the past, there were 8-10 groups familiar with this art, but today, only a handful truly know the authentic form. Our father, K L Krishnankutty Pulavar, introduced us to this art, and we aim to pass it on to the next generation.”
Recognising the changing world and the waning patience of people, Vishwanatha Pulavar, a pivotal figure in this preservation effort, highlighted the group’s aim to infuse traditional art with modern elements.
He says, “To celebrate our culture globally, traditional art forms like Tholpavakoothu need to travel across the world. We’re incorporating diverse stories such as Gandhi’s and Naranathu Branthan’s, and addressing social issues like drug problems, women’s safety, and the importance of nature to the art form. This aligns with the audience’s expectation, moving beyond the traditional temple Ramayana version.”
“People usually get excited as we reveal the backstage activities and manipulation techniques. Our interactive approach aims to educate people about the history, techniques, and, most importantly, the immense efforts involved,” Pulavar shares.
In Tholpavakoothu, the traditional narrative spans from Sri Rama’s birth to his coronation, depicting the entire journey. The belief is rooted in the connection between Rama killing Ravana and when the goddess Kali killed Darika. This unique art form is a storytelling medium for the Ramayana to Kali, making it a ritual conducted in Bhadrakali temples.
Vishwanatha Pulavar and his family are on a mission to understand the changing world by adding puppetry with diverse stories and contemporary issues while ensuring its continued appreciation. Notably, Viswanatha Pulavar’s wife, M. Pushpalatha, 52, holds the distinction of being the first woman to master the art form and even represented it in Paris World Shadow Play Stars.
They travelled to countries like Russia, Germany, Greece, Singapore, Spain, Ireland, Thailand, China, and Korea. Their performances graced major events like G20, film festivals, and the Goa Serendipity Art Festival. They have also contributed to around 13 movies, including notable titles like Meeshamadhavan, Aami, Ivan Megharoopan, and Mamangam. Currently, they are engaged in a new Telugu movie called Pardha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Darshana Rajendran. Notably, they have received an invitation from the cultural department to perform in Ayodhya.
The film Nizalazham, directed by Rajul Raj and produced by Vivek Viswam, revolves entirely around the theme of family and the traditional art form Tholpavakoothu. Rajul Raj shares, “I’ve been intrigued by Tholpavakoothu since I started watching cinema seriously. The IFFK logo is in the form of Tholpavakoothu. During the pandemic, we visited Viswanatha Pulavar and discovered their dedication to preserving this art form.”
The film’s narrative unfolds in the life of Viswanatha Pulavar, exploring the challenges faced when temple art stepped beyond its traditional boundaries. Rahul explains, “That time, they weren’t getting any support. The core plot revolves around their innovative efforts in the age of mass media to sustain this art form.” Nizalazham sheds light on Tholpavakoothu performers, illustrating their behind-the-scenes contributions to a holistic experience. The movie premiered at the Kochi Biennale.
Producer Vivek emphasises, “We’ve witnessed glimpses of Tholpavakoothu in movies like Meeshamadhavan, the goal of this film extends beyond its commercial aspects. Our focus is on showcasing the efforts of the artists involved in preserving this traditional art form.”
The family is gearing up for a busy six months starting in January, and they are deeply involved in temple art. All the Bhadrakali temples in the Malabar region will host Tholpavakoothu, making it the world’s longest puppetry festival. The programme will run from 10am to 6pm for around 29 days in each temple.
In Kerala, families like this stand as a beacon, working hard to preserve the ancient art form’s legacy.