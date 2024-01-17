A pleasure to coach Bachchan, Ganguly, and Suresh Gopi: Siddhartha Basu

KOCHI: Siddhartha Basu needs no introduction. A mainstay of television programming for years, he is best remembered for hosting the popular quiz show Mastermind India and producing Kaun Banega Crorepati, among a slew of other big game shows. His phrase, “I’ve started, so I’ll finish,” remains a popular nugget of Indian television history.

Siddhartha was in Kochi recently for the state finals of the H&C All Kerala Quiz Competition, where he was the guest of honour. TNIE caught up with the ‘Father of the Indian Television Quizzing’ for a freewheeling chat about his career, the KBC saga, future projects, and more.

What brought you into the world of quizzes?

It was happenstance. My background was in theatre. I was passionate about it — I still am — and would’ve loved to make a living out of it. But it’s difficult in India. Here, people usually only pursue theatre performance as a hobby, not a career. I also dabbled in documentary filmmaking, doing shows around science and developing news features.

Later, I worked as a cultural attache with the Taj Group, often acting as an impresario — I would put together events and host them. Seeing how I was all dressed up and stately, as an impresario usually is, my friends from my filmmaking days, who had landed a job at Doordarshan, invited me to deliver the opening monologue for their upcoming quiz show. A month later, I was told that Doordarshan wanted me to host the show.

That’s how I got into Quiz Time, the national inter-college quiz competition that was a big hit on television then. It had a snowball effect, and I saw myself hosting many shows afterwards, most of which were quizzes.