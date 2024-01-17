Ginger force

Ginger, scientifically known as Zingiber officinale, is a versatile tropical herb. Over the years, it has become an integral part of culinary and medicinal traditions worldwide.

Originating in Southeast Asia, ginger spread to various regions, including Jamaica, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Japan.With its distinct aroma and pungency, ginger is not only prized for its culinary value but also for its medicinal purposes.

It also has applications in food processing. In India and China, fresh ginger enhances flavour, while the processed food industry prefers powdered ginger as a condiment.

From gingerbread to confectionery, ginger ale to curry powders, and pickling to cordials, it lends its distinctive flavour to an array of dishes and beverages, including the world-famous ‘ginger tea’.