Have you had delicacies made out of bamboo yet?

KOCHI: For the 16th consecutive year, a seven-member women’s team from Wayanad presented healthy and delicious bamboo dishes at the ongoing bamboo fest.
The items made out of the bamboo shoot, which was produced by Thrikkaipatta Bamboo Shoot Processing Unit included, mulayari payasam, mulakoomp pickle, mulayari uniyappam, avalosunda, kuzhalappam and biscuits.
This women’s initiative started in 2005. The group has already familiarised the goodness of bamboo by being a part of fests and other events. “Bamboo dishes help prevent greying of hair and also reduce pain in limbs. Bamboo porridge is beneficial for diabetic patients especially when prepared with low-fat coconut milk,” said 58-year-old Sharada, who leads the group.
One of the stalls also features the highly medicinal bamboo rice which rarely blooms in the forests of Wayanad. The price of the products starts from Rs 30.