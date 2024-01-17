Two held for moral policing, robbery at Kothamangalam

The incident took place around 8.45 pm on Sunday when the youth, of Kanjirappilly, was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle. The accused persons chased them in a scooter and blocked the vehicle when they reached a place near Karakunnam Church. They verbally abused the youth and his friend for travelling together at night. When the victim questioned their rude behaviour, they hit him using a helmet on his head and knees.

The duo snatched Rs 5,000 from the youth’s wallet, a mobile phone headset, charger and a watch. Then they grabbed a bag of the victim in which his Indian and Oman driving licences and identity cards were kept.