Two held for moral policing, robbery at Kothamangalam

KOCHI : In an incident of moral policing and robbery, Kothamangalam police on Tuesday arrested two persons who intercepted a youth and a woman who were travelling on a motorcycle and robbed them after questioning them for being together at Karakkunnam. The arrested are Shameer, 42, of Punnamattom, and Navas, 39, of Market Road, Muvattupuzha.
The incident took place around 8.45 pm on Sunday when the youth, of Kanjirappilly, was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle. The accused persons chased them in a scooter and blocked the vehicle when they reached a place near Karakunnam Church. They verbally abused the youth and his friend for travelling together at night. When the victim questioned their rude behaviour, they hit him using a helmet on his head and knees.
The duo snatched Rs 5,000 from the youth’s wallet, a mobile phone headset, charger and a watch. Then they grabbed a bag of the victim in which his Indian and Oman driving licences and identity cards were kept.