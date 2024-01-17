We are all complex extensions of stars: NASA scientist Madhulika Guhathakurta

In this context, how do you view India’s Aditya-L1 venture?

Aditya has reached a vantage point from where it can send us exclusive data. it is a very commendable step for a country venturing into such projects for the first time. Chandrayaan 3, too, was a huge leap in the right direction for india, and it is a matter of great pride. the data we get from missions such as Aditya could greatly aid in the study of the solar atmosphere. At nasa, we always share the data we get from our probes and missions.

Will there be collaborations between Nasa and Isro?

Yes. I am going next week to Bengaluru for discussions on collaborative science and data sharing.

Speaking of data-sharing, how do you see the space research environment changing with new-age advances such as AI? Will it make space research economical?

To me, artificial intelligence is not the right word. it should be ‘augmented intelligence’. it is our own product, made by our minds, that is outsmarting us in gathering data and its analysis. Quite a complimentary phenomenon it is, which can hugely benefit our observations and conclusions. For example, in the study of CMEs, we could create Ai models that could help us predict the behaviour of the solar atmosphere. For the past seven to eight years, we have seen tremendous work with Ai, especially in StErEO missions where we studied a three-dimensional image of the sun constructed based on data obtained from three satellites that covered the star from vantage points over three to four years. So, Ai has made the magic of yesterday the science of today.

You have been an advocate of ‘space diplomacy’ and outreach. Will the coming years see countries working collectively on space missions, or as individual entities trying to outscore others in the game?

I cannot comment on that; i am an astrophysicist. How humans will evolve over the years in the sector of space research is not something that can be predicted.

It has been over two solar cycles since you are associated with the study of the sun. What are your understandings of the star as a heliophysicist?

It shaped my life. I have come to understand that without it, we are nothing. it represents what a star is, and what we are made of. We are made from the stars, we are the stars. Every element in us is directly from the stars. We are this combined, complex extensions of those celestial objects. Every culture has its rituals that bring forth this truth that we go back to the dust, to the ashes – star material. We are living stars. Sun represents that star for me.

There is a lot of affinity in India now towards space science. To take this forward, do you think there is a need to reorient the educational and research system here?

Training needs to be less outcome-driven and more towards understanding and questioning. the young ones need to be encouraged to think and ask questions. i was encouraged, as a girl, to ask questions. i had several questions about who we are, where we would go after death…

Your evolution as a scientist has been in an inquisitive mode. You also speak of the way science, spirituality and philosophy stretch into the question of existence. How far have you come in the path of such learning?

I have come to understand that some questions have no beginning or an end. Where do we go when we eventually do is a question that has no answer. We are only in the pursuit of knowledge to understand the environment around us through the rigours of science in a satisfactory manner. Maths is embedded in nature and everything in it – the petals of a flower can be expressed as equations. Even the mathematical models used in Ai are just nature’s products. Hence nature, as we describe it, is based on a bunch of constants that work for our framework and can fall apart in another.

So theories of maths and science are explanations of a particular framework in nature and any challenges to them are not a denial of the accepted framework but a window to another one. So there are no answers. We are always in the process of knowing.