India’s first graphene centre becomes reality

KOCHI : The Union government on Wednesday launched two flagship programmes – Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Intelligent Internet of Things (IIoT) Sensors, and India’s first graphene centre ‘India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG)’ at Maker Village Kochi.

The CoE in IIoT Sensors is a unique facility established at Makers Village Kochi, a joint initiative by MeitY, Union Government and Government of Kerala to catalyse the development of sensors within the realm of Intelligent IoT systems covering a broad spectrum of applications of intelligent sensors in networks and devices.

The first graphene centre in the country, IICG, has been established at Makers Village Kochi by MeitY, Union Government and Government of Kerala along with Tata Steel Ltd with the aim to foster research and development, product innovation and capacity building in the area of graphene and 2D material systems.