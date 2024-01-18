Kochi doctor’s intervention saves life of flight passenger

KOCHI : The intervention of a Kochi-based hepatologist saved the life of a passenger on an Akasa Air flight that was going from Kochi to Mumbai on January 14. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a senior hepatologist at the Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, intervened when a fellow passenger experienced breathing difficulties due to low oxygen levels and high blood pressure.

Dr Abby diagnosed pleural effusion in the left lung and recorded a blood pressure of 280/160. Finding that the semi-conscious passenger suffered from kidney failure and underwent thrice-weekly dialysis, he accessed the patient’s phone for prescribed high blood pressure medication.