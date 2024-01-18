Kochi Metro’s surveillance lens ensures low crime rate

He said people from other states are mainly involved in crimes at stations

Because of the low crime rate, the home department utilises the services of the station house officer (SHO) and other officers to investigate crimes at nearby stations. Currently, the station is staffed with 23 officers, including a chief inspector (CI), three sub-inspectors (SI)including a woman, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 16 policemen.

Meanwhile, the police also emphasised that the CCTV surveillance system installed at the metro stations and on the Kochi Metro has played a crucial role in reducing the number of crimes.

“The surveillance system has been instrumental in the low incidence of crimes. It becomes challenging for anyone to escape if they commit a crime inside the metro. We have taken action against several cases based on CCTV footage,” said Ananthalal, the officer who served as the first SHO of the metro police station.

Cases registered

2019: 23 cases 2020: 5 cases 2021: 7 cases 2022: 8 cases 2023: 6 cases

Major cases registered:

A Pocso case and an NDPS case