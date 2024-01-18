NGO rescues stray dog from ‘plastic jar’ trauma in Kochi

KOCHI: A tragic sight for many, a dog wandered the streets of Irumpanam for three days with its head trapped in a plastic container. Thankfully, on Tuesday, Pratik Sudhakaran, of Dhyan Foundation Animal Shelter, rescued the distressed canine.

“People in the locality tried to help, but the dog refused to let anyone touch her,” says Pratik. “It was difficult to free her from the container. It’s high time people stopped discarding such plastic junk mindlessly.”