NGO rescues stray dog from ‘plastic jar’ trauma in Kochi

KOCHI: A tragic sight for many, a dog wandered the streets of Irumpanam for three days with its head trapped in a plastic container. Thankfully, on Tuesday, Pratik Sudhakaran, of Dhyan Foundation Animal Shelter, rescued the distressed canine.
“People in the locality tried to help, but the dog refused to let anyone touch her,” says Pratik. “It was difficult to free her from the container. It’s high time people stopped discarding such plastic junk mindlessly.”
Pratik highlights that such incidents are not uncommon in Kochi, having dealt with at least six cases in the past year. He stresses the need to address waste management from the segregation stage.
“Certain households mix plastic and sharp objects along with food waste. There have also been cases of sharp objects – like glass, razor blades, fishing hooks – getting stuck in the throat or stomach of animals,” he says.