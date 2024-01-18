Simple maths, logic help crack heist case in a jiffy in Kerala

KOCHI: Solving crimes in a time-bound manner is often a challenge for the police. No matter how simple the case might appear, wrapping up the probe successfully within the time is easier said than done. It’s in this context that the feat of Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram deserves a thumbs-up.

Officers at the station managed to crack a heist case involving 215 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen from the Nalanchira branch of the Catholic Syrian Bank in less than five days.

Three men, including a branch manager, were arrested on Tuesday for stealing the gold from the strong room of the bank. The theft occurred on November 4, a little more than a week after the bank’s auditing.

Bank manager H Ramesh, 31, of Cherthala, B Varghese, 43, of Kudappanakunnu, and M Kishore, 42, of Poovathoor, were arrested by a team led by Inspector Baiju A.

According to an officer, Ramesh had taken loans amounting to about Rs 50 lakh from the bank in his relatives’ names by submitting forged documents. The heist was carried out to repay the loans.

Ramesh stole the gold pawned by seven people, and sold a portion of it with the help of Varghese and Kishore. “Right from the beginning, we suspected it could be an insider’s job, but CCTV visuals before November 4 were not available, as someone had deleted them,” says the officer.