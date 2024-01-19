CUSAT stampede: Ex-college principal says cops protecting registrar, seeks probe

KOCHI: The former principal of Cusat has accused the police of trying to shield the varsity’s registrar and others from the fallout of the stampede that took place moments before a music concert at the institution last year. He has also sought a judicial inquiry to reveal the truth behind the tragic episode.

Dileep Kumar Sahoo, who was removed as principal of the School of Engineering shortly after the November 25 tragedy that left four, including three students, dead, informed the Kerala High Court on Thursday that police’s report on the stampede deaths revealed an attempt to protect and salvage the registrar and higher authorities, in their place, to target and somehow make a scapegoat out of him and other faculty members of the event’s organising committee.

In his submission, Sahoo said the registrar is the exclusive custodian of informing the police about campus events and ensure adequate security measures are taken. The police’s finding that 4,000 people were present for the event was incorrect, he said.