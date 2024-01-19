‘Kathakali not just a cultural relic, but a living art’

KOCHI: As part of its 21st anniversary celebrations, Edappally Kathakali Aswadaka Sadas, a society affiliated to the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, will be organising ‘Kathakali Mahotsav 2024’ at Changampuzha Park from January 21 to 24.

Former Kalamandalam vice-chancellor Dr K G Paulose will inaugurate the event at 4 pm. K B Rajanandan, dean of Kerala Kalamandalam Kalpitha Sarvakalashala, will speak on the topic ‘Kottayam Kadhakal: Bakavadham’. At 5pm, the play ‘Bakavadham’ will be staged. Over 100 artists are expected to participate in the fest.

Sadas president Kesavan Nambisan says that in recent years, kathakali has garnered international acclaim, transcending cultural boundaries.

“Its intricate and visually stunning performances have attracted a diverse audience, fostering a global appreciation for this ancient art form. As perceptions broaden, kathakali is

increasingly seen not just as a cultural relic but as a dynamic and living art,” says Nambisan.

Established in 2003 at Changampuzha Park by the then Kochi Mayor and GCDA chairman Adv K Balachandran, the Sadas works for the development of traditional and classical art forms of the country. It has over 2,000 members. The main aim of Sadas is to bring the art form to a wider audience and attract more youths.

Earlier, kathakali was performed exclusively by male artists. They even portrayed female characters, says Sadas secretary N Suresh.

“However, contemporary perspectives have challenged these gender norms, leading to the inclusion of female performers in the kathakali domain. This transformation has not only expanded the talent pool but has also brought a fresh perspective to the portrayal of characters,” says Suresh.