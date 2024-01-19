Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Behold the beautiful beast!

Power. Raw power. That’s what this best is about. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 stands as a metaphorical arsenal of strength. From the moment you settle into the saddle and engage the accelerator of this robust 650-powered engine, you’ll feel the surge propelling you through the streets, reminiscent of bullets firing from a gun.

The heart of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 lies in its 648-cc parallel-twin engine, complying with the BS6 standards. Boasting a power output of 46.39 bhp and a torque of 52.3Nm, this motorcycle marks the latest addition to the company’s lineup of Bobber motorcycles. Sharing its foundation with the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650 models, it showcases the prowess of the 650cc platform.

After a week of navigating congested city streets and cruising along expansive highways astride this iconic machine, I can confidently say that Royal Enfield places paramount importance on the engine performance of their motorcycles.

Having previously experienced the stability of the Himalayan 450, I found a similar level of comfort while traversing long highways and navigating bumpy city roads on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Even at speeds of 120kmph, the bike’s 240kg weight contributed to commendable stability, mirroring my experiences with the Super Meteor 650.

Designed with a generous turning radius, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 effortlessly manoeuvres through zigzag roads, allowing U-turns without the need for an extensive sweep of the road.

One standout feature is the engine’s smoothness, delivering a ride comfort akin to that of four-wheelers. The absence of jerks or rattling sounds makes this high-powered engine a comfortable choice, whether cruising the highway or tackling off-road terrain.

A unique characteristic is the pleasing rumbling noise from the exhaust, comparable to other high-end bikes. The shrugged design is another notable improvement. For someone with a height of 1.65 cm who struggled to balance the vehicle on the Himalayan, this minor change helps avoid that uneasiness.

However, a notable drawback is the significant heat generated by the engine, becoming unbearable in slow-moving traffic situations. Even bystanders can feel the heat emanating from the machine. While heat is somewhat common in such a high-powered engine, Royal Enfield should address ways to minimise it.

Despite delivering an average mileage of 20–25 on the highway, the fuel gauge meter’s performance proved discomforting. At times, the fuel indicator on the meter blinked even after filling the 13-litre fuel tank, causing uncertainty for the rider.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 seamlessly blends retro-futuristic design with modern features. An LED headlamp nestled in a stunning custom, neo-modern nacelle maintains the neo-retro fusion aesthetic while enhancing visibility.

Featuring a digi-analogue instrument cluster with the Tripper navigation system, the Shotgun 650 provides all the necessary information as you embark on your journey.

The newly launched Royal Enfield Wingman, an in-app feature, keeps you updated on the motorcycle’s live location, fuel and engine oil levels, service reminders, and more. Additionally, it includes a USB charging port for on-the-go device charging.

Ergonomically optimised with a mid-set foot position, a low 795mm seat height, and an intuitive handlebar position, the rider experiences a commanding sense of presence and control. The floating single seat combines retro and modern elements seamlessly.

While bookings for India have commenced, the Shotgun will be available for test rides and deliveries in India from March 2024, starting at a price of Rs 3,59,430.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is poised to redefine the motorcycling landscape, offering riders not just a mode of transportation but a lifestyle.