Are we burning bridges with history now?

KOCHI: On January 10, a portion of the scantily used footpath attached to a nearly 130-year-old iron bridge in Tripunithura collapsed, triggering cries of anguish among residents, scholars and aficionados of Kochi’s history and culture. While the event was incident-free, the visible disintegration of the structure became an impetus for a call to see a wider bridge over the Padinjare puzha. This means demolishing the iron bridge, which, though built in 1890, is, still intact.

The history

“The footpath was built in the ’90s. The bridge was built during the British Raj and is one of the earliest iron bridges in India. It connected Kottakkakom, the stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin royal family, with the rest of the kingdom,” says Balagopal Varma, a member of the royal family and a historian.

The Padinjare puzha formed the western border of the Kottakkakom. “Before the iron bridge, in its place stood a wooden drawbridge and a moat. It was pulled up during evening hours to limit entry,” Balagopal adds.