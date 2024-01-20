Cultural events to mark Sacred Heart College’s 80th anniversary

KOCHI : Sacred Heart College, Thevara, will mark its 80th anniversary with a grand cultural event ‘Heartifest’ on Saturday. The festivities will unfold at the college’s Lake View Grounds. Department-level events will commence in the morning and conclude with a collective reunion of alumni and faculty in the evening. The evening culminates in a cultural mega-event at 6 pm. Renowned personalities from various walks of life will grace the occasion as special guests.

Heartian Alumnus Award

Marking the momentous occasion, the college will confer the prestigious ‘Heartian Alumnus Award’ upon three distinguished individuals. The recipients of this year’s awards are Padma Shri Dr K M Cherian, renowned cardiac surgeon, Anish P, Culture Secretary, Central Government, and Dr A T Biju, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award-winning young scientist. Heartian Gurushrestha Award Recognising outstanding educators, Sacred Heart College instituted the ‘Heartian Gurushreshta Award’ for the best school and college teachers in Kerala. Each winner will receive an award, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.