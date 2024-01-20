Dry day? How about a dry month?

KOCHI: New Year, new me is a classic slogan raised by most. The year starts with resolutions and promises to oneself — it can range from maintaining a journal, developing new hobbies, hitting the gym and even to decisions like quitting smoking. Of these resolutions, for many, the priority is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. One solution towards this goal is to take a break from alcohol. And that is where the new trend ‘Dry January’ comes in.
Many across the globe are observing the maiden month of the year without alcohol. A way to step down from the umpteen indulgences of the holiday season. In Kerala alone, Bevco registered a record Christmas sale — liquor worth `154 crore was sold in just three days.
Despite knowing the ill effects, one can’t deny their love for alcohol. For many, drinking is a way to unwind and strike up conversations, and some cave into this habit since sobriety is looked down upon, especially during gatherings.
So the concept of ‘Dry January’ gives people a much-needed respite and has evolved into a trend. With hashtags like #dryjanuary, #sobercurious, #nobooze, #nowinetoday, people are celebrating the movement with a variety of alcohol-free alternatives.
The inception of this trend is fascinating. The idea first came to Emily Robinson, a UK citizen. When she signed up for a half marathon in February, she decided to swear off alcohol from January, fascinating many of her neighbours and friends. She explored the idea more and took a job in a charity called ‘Alcohol Change UK,’ which eventually turned into a public health campaign. And in 2013, the organisation launched an official campaign.
Interestingly, the practice of abstaining from alcohol also has roots as far back as 1942, when the Finnish government decided to reduce their alcohol intake and instead spend more on other resources during a war effort against the Soviet Union.
Though the idea is trending, some are also sceptical of the challenge, as it would mean not socialising for an entire month or hiding away from events that have alcohol. According to Alcohol Change UK, the purpose of Dry January is to test willpower and how far can people sustain the challenge by turning down drinks.
While Dry January lasts only a month, as per studies, the sobriety challenge does have lasting health benefits. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has mentioned that no level of alcohol consumption is good for health, calling alcohol a Group 1 carcinogen.
“The by-products of alcohol acetate and acetaldehyde are highly injurious and these elements are a carcinogen, meaning they can cause cancer,” says Rajiv Ambat, founder and CEO of NuvoVivo, a centre for obesity, lifestyle disorders and research.
“However, taking a break from alcohol can trigger immediate health benefits,” agrees Rajiv. “Weight loss, better sleep, rise in energy levels, improved immunity and liver health, concentration, less calorie intake, lower blood pressure, weight loss are some,” he says.
“Now this depends on the individuals and their intake of alcohol and their current lifestyle conditions. If the consumption has been low to moderate, they can feel the benefits soon. It wouldn’t be the same for those who consume alcohol frequently and in high quantities,” Rajiv adds. As per research, the month-long sobriety isn’t for everyone. “Abstaining from alcohol for a specific period is not a licence to indulge more later. That will have a serious impact. And with people whose alcohol intake is quite higher, this brief interlude can develop withdrawal symptoms,” says Rajiv.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, gastroenterologist and Chairman, Research cell Kerala State IMA said most of the ill effects of alcohol are of chronic nature, and come from long-term use.
“By abstaining from alcohol for only a month, the person is clearly not showing an intention to stop drinking in the coming months. This is not going to make any difference to the long-term ill effects, including liver cirrhosis, chronic pancreatitis and cancer of multiple organs,” he says.
However, Dr Rajeev agrees to the move’s short-term benefits. “There won’t be episodes of acute pancreatitis, the person be sober and there won’t be any instances of unnecessary scuffles or domestic violence. Other benefits include quality family time and fewer drunk and drive-related accidents. Also, anyone who takes a month’s break would understand these benefits first hand, and if that motivates them to stop drinking, well and good. However, studies have shown that heavy drinkers are more likely to participate and such initiatives, and they are unlikely to complete a month of abstinence. Heavy drinkers need to consult doctors before stopping abruptly, to avoid withdrawal symptoms,” he says.
Along with the health benefits, in the month of abstinence, there have been reports of people feeling a sense of achievement and gaining more control over their drinking.
For some, the practice is psychological as well. It enables them to understand the subconscious triggers and gives them the power of choice for the rest of the year.
Tips to continue month-long sobriety challenge
Practice dry month with a friend or a group. This can help each other manage cravings
Replace alcoholic beverages with a non-alcoholic drink. Find your favourite — peach fizz, sparkling water or lime juice.
If meeting at a bar after work is your unwinding activity, replace it with long walks, watching movies, or having dinner at a restaurant.
Tracking how much money one saves when going dry for a month is a motivator.
Always remember, water is the best drink.
New York sour mocktail
Ingredients
Assam tea leaves: 1tsp (50ml tea)
Vanilla extract: few drops
Lemon juice: 25ml
Maple syrup: 3tsp
Egg white: 1tbsp
Ice
Pomegranate juice: 10ml
Method
Pour 150ml boiling water over the tea leaves, stir and strain. Add vanilla extract and leave to cool. Pour the lemon juice, maple syrup and 50ml of the tea and loosened egg white into a cocktail shaker. Shake well until the mixture is frothy. Add a good handful of ice and shake again.Double strain into a glass filled with ice. Mix pomegranate juice with water to make 20ml, then slowly pour into the glass. Wait for some time and ensure the juice floats just underneath the egg-white foam.
Tropical fizz (8 glasses)
Ingredients
Strawberries: handful
Kiwi fruit: 1 peeled and chopped
Pineapple: 2 chopped rings
Sparkling apple juice
Tropical fruit juice
Soda water
Method
Fill the glasses with the mixture made up of strawberries, kiwi fruit and pineapple rings. Pour equal amounts of chilled sparkling apple juice, tropical fruit juice and soda. Serve immediately.
Blueberry & mint iced tea
Ingredients
Peppermint tea bags: 5
Blueberries: 140g
Caster sugar: 2tbsp
Ice
Mint leaves: handful
A few lemon slices
Method
Boil some water and add tea bags to it. Pour over 500ml boiling water and leave to steep for 5 mins. Put 100g blueberries and sugar in a jug and lightly crush the mix. Remove the tea bags from the water, pour the tea over the blueberries and top up with another 300ml cold water. Add some ice. Add some sprigs of fresh mint and lemon slices too.