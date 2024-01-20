Dry day? How about a dry month?

KOCHI: New Year, new me is a classic slogan raised by most. The year starts with resolutions and promises to oneself — it can range from maintaining a journal, developing new hobbies, hitting the gym and even to decisions like quitting smoking. Of these resolutions, for many, the priority is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. One solution towards this goal is to take a break from alcohol. And that is where the new trend ‘Dry January’ comes in.

Many across the globe are observing the maiden month of the year without alcohol. A way to step down from the umpteen indulgences of the holiday season. In Kerala alone, Bevco registered a record Christmas sale — liquor worth `154 crore was sold in just three days.

Despite knowing the ill effects, one can’t deny their love for alcohol. For many, drinking is a way to unwind and strike up conversations, and some cave into this habit since sobriety is looked down upon, especially during gatherings.

So the concept of ‘Dry January’ gives people a much-needed respite and has evolved into a trend. With hashtags like #dryjanuary, #sobercurious, #nobooze, #nowinetoday, people are celebrating the movement with a variety of alcohol-free alternatives.