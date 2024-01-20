KSU alleges attack by SFI workers at Maharaja’s College

KOCHI : Though the college and the hostel have been closed indefinitely following clashes between student outfits, skirmishes have not ended at Maharaja’s College.
On Friday, the KSU alleged that a gang broke into KSU unit president Niyaz’s hostel room on Thursday night and set fire to his certificates. The certificates of KSU unit in-charge Junais, who lives in room number 35 along with Niyaz, were also burnt.
The KSU alleged that SFI activists were behind the incident and lodged a complaint with the college principal, hostel warden, and the Ernakulam Central Police. However, the police have not lodged an FIR even late into the night. It is alleged that the fire was set off in retaliation to the stabbing of SFI unit secretary Abdul Nasser.
Meanwhile, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier has alleged that a KSU activist and first-year philosophy student, Amal Tomy, sustained injuries in the clash that happened on Wednesday night. Amal was assaulted by SFI workers, including the college union general secretary, on the campus. He is undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kadavanthra.