KSU alleges attack by SFI workers at Maharaja’s College

KOCHI : Though the college and the hostel have been closed indefinitely following clashes between student outfits, skirmishes have not ended at Maharaja’s College.

On Friday, the KSU alleged that a gang broke into KSU unit president Niyaz’s hostel room on Thursday night and set fire to his certificates. The certificates of KSU unit in-charge Junais, who lives in room number 35 along with Niyaz, were also burnt.