Maharaja’s College continues to be revolving door for principals

KOCHI : Are Maharaja’s College’s principals a jinxed lot? On the recommendation of the director of collegiate education, Dr V S Joy, principal (special grade) has been transferred to Pattambi Sree Neelakanta Govt Sanskrit College. He is currently on leave attending a training programme.

It was in June 2022 that he took charge as principal, following the transfer of Dr V Anil. Since October 2021, the college has had four principals. “If we take into account those who were given charge when principals were on leave, the number would be over 10. Dr K Jayakumar, Dr Mathew George, Dr Mercy Joseph and Dr V Anil were all in charge for a short period of time. Now, Dr V S Joy has been added to the list,” said a lecturer, on condition of anonymity.

Those who dare to take on some vested interests in the governing council become targets, according to the lecturer. “The same was the case with the former principals. Dr Joy had been refusing to bow to the demands made by some sections and that might have worked against him.” Bitter politics forced Dr Joy to go on long leave in October last year.