Wetlands in Ernakulam see spurt in species but decrease in individual birds: Census

KOCHI : The 2024 Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2023, which was conducted recently in various major wetlands of Ernakulam, has shown a general decline in the number of individual birds. But interestingly, there is an increase in the bird species. The number of lesser Whistling Duck (which is a fairly common bird) has reduced drastically due to unexplained reasons.

Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the Cochin Natural History Society, said the general decline in the number of individual birds spotted might be due to the effects of climate change and also due to the general decline in the extent and quality of the wetlands. “Plastic pollution, hindrance in the free flow of water, sedimentation, unhealthy agricultural practices such as the use of pesticides, discharge of effluents and sewage waste into wetlands can affect the birds, too, to some extent. Detailed water quality monitoring and in-depth studies are required to nurture our wetlands back to health,” Vishnupriyan said.