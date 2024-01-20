Wetlands in Ernakulam see spurt in species but decrease in individual birds: Census

KOCHI : The 2024 Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2023, which was conducted recently in various major wetlands of Ernakulam, has shown a general decline in the number of individual birds. But interestingly, there is an increase in the bird species. The number of lesser Whistling Duck (which is a fairly common bird) has reduced drastically due to unexplained reasons.
Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the Cochin Natural History Society, said the general decline in the number of individual birds spotted might be due to the effects of climate change and also due to the general decline in the extent and quality of the wetlands. “Plastic pollution, hindrance in the free flow of water, sedimentation, unhealthy agricultural practices such as the use of pesticides, discharge of effluents and sewage waste into wetlands can affect the birds, too, to some extent. Detailed water quality monitoring and in-depth studies are required to nurture our wetlands back to health,” Vishnupriyan said.
He said the census was held with the participation of volunteers from various walks of life, including students, teachers, photographers and other professionals and senior citizens.
“This year, over 60 volunteers took part in the survey. Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (Varapuzha unit) and Cochin Natural History Society jointly organised the event,” he said. According to him, the AWC in Ernakulam was started in 2010 in an organised manner at two sites -- Devaswompadam and Kadamakudy wetlands. “Before that, areas such as Puthuvype, FACT Ambalamedu Lake and some other wetlands were covered. Later, it was expanded to cover other wetlands too. This year, Kadamakudy, Devaswompadam, Puthuvype, Nedumbassery, Tripunithura, Kandakkadavu, Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Manjali, Nedumgad and Aniyal were covered,” said Vishnupriyan.
He pointed out that across the past six years, the team has spotted 175 species of birds across these wetlands. “We have observed a steady increase in the number of species spotted over this period. But, the number of individual birds spotted has decreased over the years,” he said. Some of the species spotted this year are Garganey, Small Pratincole, Black-tailed Godwit, Baillon’s Crake, Slaty legged Crake, Marsh Sandpiper, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Littel Tern, Great Crested Tern, Spot-billed Pelican, Booted Eagle, Osprey, Glossy Ibis, Common Tern, Common Redshank and Common Greenchank.