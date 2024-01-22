Man strangles wife using plastic rope in Kerala's Angamaly

KOCHI: A 62-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Puliyanam near Angamaly on Saturday. The deceased, Lalitha, was strangled by Balan, 65. The Angamaly police have launched a search for the accused, who has absconded.

The incident came to light when the couple’s son returned home after work at night. Soon, he alerted the police. The couple’s daughter, who is mentally challenged, was in the house at the time. However, she was locked up inside another room, the police said.

Balan is suspected to have escaped from the spot on his bicycle, which was later recovered from Moozhikulam junction. According to the police, residents reported quarrels between the couple. Family issues might have led to the murder, they said.

Lalitha’s body was found on the sofa in the living room. The accused strangled her using a plastic rope, the police said. However, the exact details will be available only after receiving the postmortem report. The body was shifted to the Taluk Hospital after completing the inquest proceedings and handed over to the relatives.