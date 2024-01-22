Mofiya suicide case: Family rejects state’s special prosecutor choice

“We want Rajesh M Menon, who has studied the case well, to be appointed special prosecutor,” Dilshad said, adding that he will approach the high court seeking its intervention in the matter.

Dilshad had waged a legal battle, seeking justice for his daughter’s death, to get the investigation handed over to the rural district crime branch from the local police. Subsequently, Ernakulam Rural Police crime branch DySP V Rajeev investigated the case. Now, DySP Saji Markose is the investigation officer.

“The crime branch summoned me to the DySP’s office twice. Recently, an SI arrived at our house to enquire about the appointment of the special prosecutor,” Dilshad said.

Though the immediate trigger for Mofiya’s suicide was the alleged misbehaviour of the station house officer, whose name was mentioned in her suicide note, the department-level probe has failed to find any evidence against the officer, according to the family members. The investigation report submitted by former Kochi City Assistant Commissioner of Police Francis Shelby favoured Sudheer, who was reinstated in service after a short gap.

The crime branch has filed a chargesheet against the accused under IPC sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty to woman), and 306 (abetment of suicide). Mofiya’s acquaintance with Suhail via Facebook had blossomed into love and marriage. However, within months of their wedding, which happened on April 3 2021, she got to see Suhail’s real face. Before the wedding, the family members were told that Suhail was from a well-to-do family and was working with a construction firm in the UAE.

“Suhail wanted to produce a movie and told Mofiya that he would need Rs 40 lakh for it. He wanted her to ask us for the money. But she refused. That was the start of domestic violence,” he said.

According to Dilshad, Suhail was unemployed and was living off the money Mofiya earned from her interior design work. “He is now attempting to influence the witnesses. I suspect he has links to some illegal outfits which have terrorist connections. He filed a defamation complaint against me at the Kothamangalam police station after I alleged about his terror links,” Dilshad said.

The family is now pinning hopes on the words of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has promised them justice.

“The CM has extended support. But the officials are attempting to delay the proceedings,” Dilshad said.

Claims, allegations