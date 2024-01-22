Skeletal remains found in house construction site in Kerala's Tripunithura

KOCHI: Police have launched an inquiry after skeletal remains were recovered from the premises of an under-construction house in Kannankulangara, near Tripunithura, on Sunday. The remnants were discovered when workers unloaded construction material on the plot owned by a Kanjiramattam man around 10 am.

According to police, the remains of a skull were found wrapped in a plastic bag with bones lying nearby on the ground. These were first noticed by the workers. The contractor immediately alerted the police. Officers said a scientific investigation will be carried out to identify the remains and a case of unnatural death will be registered. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the remains were not buried,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby, who examined the spot.

According to officers, sand was transported from various locations to level the undulations in the land and the skeletal remains may have been moved here along with the sand. Cops are also examining whether the remains were deliberately dumped.

The Kanjiramattam native bought the plot a year ago.