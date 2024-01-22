Synod circular not read in several churches

KOCHI: In contravention of the directive, priests in several churches under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese refrained from reading the synod’s circular on Sunday. In a letter to priests and religious men and women, the apostolic administrator had directed that the circular, regarding the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass, be read in the archdiocese. The circular was signed by all the bishops who attended the 32nd synod of the Church.

There was some tension at Malayattoor St Thomas Church over the reading of the circular, said a source. At Kalamassery St Joseph’s Church, a section of parishioners objected to the priest not reading the circular by walking out of a meeting called to discuss the conduct of the church festival.

In a few other churches, a section of the laity took it upon themselves to make copies of the circular and distribute it among the faithful, the source added. By and large, there were no major issues anywhere, said a priest, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Friday, members of the clergy opposed to the implementation of Unified Holy Mass had declared that they would not read the circular in parishes.

The circular was issued on January 15, in conjunction with the message sent by Pope Francis via a letter and video message. In his letter, the apostolic administrator called for overcoming all divisiveness for the overall well-being and unity of the Church.