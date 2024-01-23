A watery origin or sight of tree stumps, what inspired Pottakuzhy?

KOCHI: Pottakuzhy, nestled between Elamakkara and Kaloor, is primarily a residential neighbourhood which, despite its proximity to the heart of Kochi city, boasts very little development. Part of what constrains the region’s potential, according to many, is poor urban planning. The lack of vision and political will to widen the Pottakuzhy road has been a concern for years.

That said, the area is not without its gems. The Little Flower Church on Pottakuzhy road is the first church in Asia in the name of St Therese of Lisieux, popularly known as Little Flower. The church’s grand architecture belies the fact that it is an oasis of tranquillity amid the clamour of the city.

How Pottakuzhy came to don its name is a mystery. Some believe the place derived its name from a natural phenomenon occurring in the nearby Perandoor canal, the lifeline of Kochi. This 10.5-kilometre canal, which begins near Perandoor in Vaduthala and ends at Thevara, is responsible for controlling waterlogging in the city. Not long ago, it was even used by people in the region for navigation, transportation of goods, irrigation and even fishing.

“The phenomenon happens during the monsoon. The canal, as you know, twists and turns as it snakes its way down south — to Thevara. During heavy rainfall, the bends force the water into a swirl, causing a pit-like appearance in the middle of the river. The place was previously called ‘Ottachuzhi’, meaning a single swirl. Over time, it came to be known as Pottakuzhi,” says George Pottakuzhi, a retired sub-court superintendent and resident of the neighbourhood.