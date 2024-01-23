How to manage kidney stones

Struvite stones result from kidney infections. The most common pathogen is Proteus mirabilis. Eliminating infected stones from the urinary tract and staying infection-free can prevent more struvite stones.

Cystine stones result from a genetic disorder that causes cystine to leak through the kidneys and into the urine, forming crystals that tend to accumulate into stones. There are other less common stones, including xanthine and drug-related stones as well.

Prevention

An important step in preventing kidney stones is to understand what is causing them. This information helps suggest diet changes to prevent future occurrences. Most notably, drinking enough fluids helps prevent all kinds of kidney stones by keeping urine diluted and flushing away materials that might form stones.

People can help prevent kidney stones by making changes in fluid intake. It is recommended that a person drink 2.5 - 3 litres of fluid a day. Depending on the type of kidney stone, changes in consumption of sodium, animal protein, calcium, and oxalate.

People with cystine stones may need to drink even more water. Other fluids may also help prevent kidney stones, such as citrus drinks. People who have had a kidney stone should drink enough water and other fluids to produce at least 1.5 litres of urine a day. The risk of kidney stones increases with increased daily sodium consumption. The US recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of sodium is 2,300mg. Meats and other animal proteins —such as eggs and fish — contain purines, which break down into uric acid in the urine.

Foods especially rich in purines include organ meats, such as liver. People who form uric acid stones should limit their meat consumption to 6 ounces each day. Animal protein may also raise the risk of calcium stones by increasing the excretion of calcium. A diet chart is usually available with every urologist for stone prevention.