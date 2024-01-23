‘Loan recovery agents’ point gun at Kochi man, inquiry on

KOCHI : The police have launched an inquiry against four persons who posed as loan recovery agents and threatened an Irumpanam native by pointing a gun at him.

The Hill Palace police have registered a case against four identifiable persons based on the complaint lodged by 44-year-old Ramakrishnan, a resident of Valley Heights Apartment, Irumpanam.

According to the complaint, the four-member team reached Ramakrishnan’s apartment in a car around 10.30am. The accused persons, who were heard speaking Hindi, introduced themselves to the complainant as loan recovery agents. Suspicious of their behaviour, Ramakrishnan managed to grab the key to their car.

Consequently, the first accused pulled out a gun and threatened the complainant. Later, they managed to flee. The police are inspecting the visuals of the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment to identify the culprits.