Tiny, yet chic

Children’s fashion is now incomplete without accessories. Even for babies up to three years, accessories are a must. “The new trend is big size. Bows in nylon fabric matching the dress are a hit. Also, floral tiaras, beanies, and pacifiers are in trend,” says Fina.

When it comes to newborns, along with style, parents look for ease and comfort. “Cotton and dobby cotton fabric offers comfort, whereas bamboo mixed material is all about the fluffy texture,” says Liz Joy, co-founder of My Bud-Babies and Kids.

Parents also prefer outfits that are easily manageable. “Many prefer tie-up dresses, which are easy to put on,” adds Liz. She says, a particular style is in vogue — smock style, where the yoke portions are pleated and embroidered.

Mini adults

So, one might wonder, are today’s kids more fashionable than the youth?

“Yes, they are,” says Dipesh K D, sales head of the kids’ fashion store Zach and Kiki. “In 80 per cent of cases, kids choose for themselves,” he adds. Both children and parents prefer minimalistic fashion above flashy colours and designs, he adds.

“Now, children are more aware of the changes in their surroundings. They are watching closely and imitating the trends they see on social media. Maybe that’s why, they prefer casuals a lot,” says Nishad N, store manager of Allen Solly Kids.

Does this mean all kids are fashionable? Jeevanand K, store manager of UCB Kids, objects to this. “Certainly, their fashion sense has evolved. But we cannot say that all kids are fashionable. They are trying to be a miniature version of adults,” he says.

Elisa of Tove Studio seconds this. Kids are choosing mini-versions of outfits chosen by adults. “At a growing stage, many children want to dress up like their parents. Also, there’s this trend of twinning — parents and children want to dress alike. And this mini-adult-like trend is easy to replicate,” says Elisa.

“And children older than eight years no longer want to shop from the kiddie section.” Instead, they are looking for trends that resemble their adults. “At the same time, they are conscious shoppers. When we put up exhibitions, kids select their clothing. They voice their opinion, even touch and feel the fabric, and want their clothes to be easy and free,” she says.