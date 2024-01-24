Art of reaching out

Though such public forums for the art form emerged just about 50 years ago, sampradaya bhajan as a tradition has remained a staple in the streets of East Fort, Karamana, Valiyasala, and Sree Varaham in Thiruvananthapuram for more than 100 years.

“The Sahasaranama japamandali in SS Street Karamana was among the first to organise public forums for sampradaya bhajan,” says Girish Kumar, managing trustee of the Jnanambika Research Foundation for Vedic Living, which organised a recital by Vittal Bhakth Sangh and Trivandrum Ramesh Bhagavathar on January 22 at Sri Anjaneya Swami Temple in Karamana.

“We also held a veedhibhajanam where singers joined common people for a walk through the streets. Anyone could participate in the programme,” he says.

Veedhibhajan was also held at Puthen Street on January 22, says R Suresh, an office bearer of the Ramavarmapuram gramasamudayam. The locality also has a few groups that train regularly in the sampradaya system, he says.

With roots connecting to the Vedic era, the art form is largely based on the Samaveda Samhita, more meant to be sung as a musical score than read as a text. When sung as a package, they are termed namasankeerthanam. People trained in the art are considered senior among classical singers and are hence called bhagavathars.

“It sure borrows from Carnatic and other streams of music but is an art form with a proper framework or sampradayam and was compiled in the late 18th century by Maruthanalloor Sri Sadguru Swamigal based on the works of several stalwarts. Much like Carnatic, this too has its trinity: Bodhendraal, Sridhara Ayyaval, and Maruthanalloor,” says Trivandrum Shankar Bhagavathar, who helms the Sadhguru Gopalakrishna Nama Prachara Bhajana mandali.

Sampradaya songs mostly harp on a personal love for the divine, as was the hallmark of the bhakti era, and hence poets whose songs have been incorporated into the system include Bhadrachala Ramadas and Meerabai.

Jayadeva’s Geeta Govindam, known for the verses that depict the passionate love of the Gopis of Vrindavan to Krishna, forms another main element of the sampradayam schedule.

The framework of sampradaya bhajan helped not just propagate devotion and music but also breach caste and social distinctions. Apart from the works of the doyens of Carnatic music, also used were the verses drenched in devotion by poets such as Tukaram, Kanakadasa, Jana Bai,

Sant Kabir, Sant Kanhopatra, Namdev, Gora Kumhar, Chokhamela, etc. whose connect with the masses helped not just the spiritual causes but the social ones too.

In most of south India and even towards the north, the saint-poets had created a revolution during the bhakti era, using devotion in their songs to take on issues of untouchability and caste distinctions head-on.

In Kerala, however, it remained restricted to migrant communities from other states till about 15-20 years ago. A reason could be the structure of the art form, which mostly has Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Sankrit songs.