Tattwa organises leadership development initiative

KOCHI: PRANITI 2024 ,an initiative by Tattwa Centre of Learning for its students, got underway with an interesting panel discussion by professionals from various walks of life on January 22. The event focuses on developing leadership quality among students.

The various sessions lined up in the coming days give the students the opportunity to get engaged in experiential hands-on activities and imbibe what’s necessary to succeed in the 21st century, with the help of experts. The event was inaugurated by entrepreneur Sushin Aswani.

“We want to prepare our children to have a headstart in their journey of life. The sessions are vital as they help children take control of their lives,” says Maya Mohan, principal and founder of TATTWA Centre of Learning.

The sessions are interactive and will have speakers from different fields sharing their experiences. “Here, the students can ask questions. The sessions will have experts talking about their experiences and how they overcame failures, and children can learn from them,” says Maya.

The event, which concludes on January 25, will have sessions on artificial intellegence, finance, skillsets for surviving in the fast-paced life, etiquettes, mental health and more.

“Through PRANITI, we intend to give a fresh perspective of learning to our students,” she adds.