Get the knot trend going

KOCHI: The year 2024 is expected to take sustainable strides. The change is likely to be reflected in interior design as well. From furniture to utensils and aesthetic home decor, the interior trends will be transitioning to cater for a greener environment with a variety of nature-friendly options.
Of the lot, an interesting sustainable interior decor trend worth considering this year is macrame. This textile work made using knotting techniques has garnered quite an audience over the past few years, especially when DIY creators came forward with this handmade craft on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. The hype surrounding it is only expected to increase this year and henceforward.
Popular products made using macrame techniques range from keychains and tea coasters to elaborate wall hangings, lampshades and chandeliers with tassels. Among youngsters, the craft has become a hit, mainly due to its versatility, ease of learning and overall aesthetic appeal.
“Macrame is an easy technique to learn, but the key to perfecting it lies in one’s patience and concentration. No extra materials are required for its making other than threads. The rate of these varies on the material and its length,” says Ganga Mini, founder and creator of Mini DIY Creative Studio.
The threads used are usually made from eco-friendly materials like cotton, jute, hemp and silk. “Nylon and polyester are also used, but very rarely. They are opted as synthetic alternatives.,” adds Ganga. According to her, cotton threads are the most feasible option to work with.
“It makes the product easily washable and reusable, as long as it is cared for properly with the right detergents and maintenance methods. Larger and more detailed products that can be made using this technique include bed canopies, chandeliers, lampshades, and wall-hanging pieces, sometimes with suspended shelves woven into them as well. These items also make use of wooden frames to support its structure,” says Ganga.
The intricate knots of macrame and the overall uniqueness of the design infuse charm and warmth into the space. And the versatility of this craft can be achieved when utilised in the right way. Macrame plant hangers are one option that gives a bohemian vibe.
On the wall, macrame fibre art can be incorporated for more texture. As votive holders, the art enhances the ambience of a space. The pretty
designs can hold fairy lights and candles. Macrame pieces of furniture-- hammocks swings and even curtains are popular.
“Driftwood is a popular choice that is used to create an aesthetically pleasing appearance for macrame-based home decor items. Over time, the decor style managed to make its way into the subtle and minimalistic modern aesthetic, especially with the usage of muted and neutral-coloured threads for the work,” says Suhana Shahanas, macrame artist and owner of Urvih Knots.
Macrame items work well as interior home decors within a wide range of aesthetics including vintage, victorian and soft tropical. Its elaborate, but with right choice of colours, it projects a minimalistic appearance.