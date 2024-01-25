Get the knot trend going

KOCHI: The year 2024 is expected to take sustainable strides. The change is likely to be reflected in interior design as well. From furniture to utensils and aesthetic home decor, the interior trends will be transitioning to cater for a greener environment with a variety of nature-friendly options.

Of the lot, an interesting sustainable interior decor trend worth considering this year is macrame. This textile work made using knotting techniques has garnered quite an audience over the past few years, especially when DIY creators came forward with this handmade craft on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. The hype surrounding it is only expected to increase this year and henceforward.

Popular products made using macrame techniques range from keychains and tea coasters to elaborate wall hangings, lampshades and chandeliers with tassels. Among youngsters, the craft has become a hit, mainly due to its versatility, ease of learning and overall aesthetic appeal.

“Macrame is an easy technique to learn, but the key to perfecting it lies in one’s patience and concentration. No extra materials are required for its making other than threads. The rate of these varies on the material and its length,” says Ganga Mini, founder and creator of Mini DIY Creative Studio.