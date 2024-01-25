Kochi: 1,359 narcotics cases registered in 2023, says commissioner

KOCHI: City Police Commissioner A Akbar on Wednesday said 1,359 drug cases were registered in Kochi in 2023 following the strengthening of anti-narcotics enforcement activities in the city. He was speaking to reporters elaborating on the policing activities initiated in Kochi.

According to Akbar, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered in Kochi witnessed a rise in 2023 compared to the previous years. He raised concern about the increasing number of MDMA abuse and peddling cases being reported across the city.

“The increase in the number of NDPS cases showcases that enforcement activities have strengthened here. We are detecting more cases. If the number of cases goes down, it does not indicate that drug peddling activities are not taking place. We recovered around 2kg of MDMA which is a real cause for concern. Also, ganja was seized in large quantity last year,” he said.