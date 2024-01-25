Nat'l conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics from Jan 25

KOCHI: The 61st edition of PEDICON, the national conference of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, will be held in Kochi from Thursday to Sunday. Kochi is hosting the summit after 26 years.

Around 7,000 delegates and 1,400 faculty members from across the country will attend the summit that has the theme ‘Global Warming and Child Health,’ said PEDICON organising committee chairman Dr S Sachidananda Kamath. Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the four-day summit.

The conference, being organised by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Kerala, and IAP Kochi chapter, aims to create awareness among the public on the impact of climate change on children, the most affected population.

The summit will discuss how to reduce child mortality rate in the country. Health experts from foreign countries will discuss the issues faced by children.

“In post-Covid times, several children show symptoms of autism and other diseases. It is caused by the lack of opportunities to socialise and increased screen time. We need to address these issues,” IAP president Dr G V Basavaraj said.

To avoid traffic in the city, parking and other facilities have been arranged. “We have tied up with the Water Metro to reach Grand Hyatt to make transportation easier. The summit will not affect the daily lives in the city,” said the officials of PEDICON 2024.