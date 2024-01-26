Anime fans, rejoice! Your passion now has a ‘cute spot’ — Kawaii Kochi

KOCHI: Once every month, the unassuming Anton Hotel at Kacheripady, Kochi, becomes a beehive of activity as members of the Kochi Anime Club, a collective of anime and manga enthusiasts, pour in for their monthly meetup.

Each event, which is accompanied by quizzes, anime merchandise and manga sales, screenings, and video game tournaments, has brought to the fore the existence of such sub-cultures and the fact that a wide section of people actually embraces them.

The beginnings of Kochi Anime Club can be traced back to a casual conversation two guys, who met over board games, had in December 2022. “Amal and I were very interested in anime. We created a small poster to announce the gathering. It was widely shared. Even then, we expected only about twenty people, but so many people showed up. That was the beginning. Last December, we celebrated our first anniversary,” says the organiser, who wishes not to be named.