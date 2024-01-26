Children most affected by global warming: Kerala HC judge

KOCHI: Children are the most affected by the impact of global warming and it is imperative that the health of children, who are the promise of tomorrow, is protected, Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court has said. He was inaugurating Pedicon 2024, the 61st annual summit of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics in Kochi on Thursday.

“A child is not a little adult. They are the class which is most vulnerable to every single change in nature because they breathe faster than us. The changes in the climatic system, including heat waves, affect them more. That is because they are in the developing stage. Now it is time for us to reflect upon what is facing us in the future,” he said, adding that doctors are the repositories of the aspirations of the next generation and the people who take care of our little citizens.