Sound of The Void

The Void’s journey started in 2014 when its four members — Vinaya Grace Mary, Felsy Hubert Royer, Suvarna Magaji, and Liza Lyngdoh — met as part of the college basketball team.

“As we got talking, we realised that we all either played instruments or sang. It just made perfect sense for us to start a band. Our first gig was for our college festival. Since then, we’ve played at venues across the country,” says Vinaya, a Malayali with roots in Ooty.

Vinaya isn’t the only one with Kerala connections. Bengaluru-based Felsy is a half-Malayali, while Suvarna and Liza hail from Bengaluru and Shillong, respectively. The group sees themselves as experimenters, pushing the boundaries that limit them and their music.

“The sole purpose of our music is to convey the message that everyone should do what they love and have fun with it. Music should be something that makes the audience forget the troubles of the world, even if only for a moment. They should feel united through music,” says Vinaya, who plays the guitar for the band.

However, the journey has not been easy. “During the initial days, questions were asked about our band’s true purpose, whether we will matter. I believe it stems from deeply entrenched misconceptions that people have of music. We believe that we have consistently proved the nay-sayers wrong by way of our music,” she adds.