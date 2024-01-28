Kudumbashree premium restaurants to be opened in all districts: Kerala minister

KOCHI: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has said that Cafe Kudumbashree premium restaurants will be opened in all 14 districts before May 17. He was inaugurating the Cafe Kudumbashree premium restaurant in Angamaly on Saturday.
Cafe Kudumbashree premium brand restaurants were started to effectively utilise Kudumbashree’s hallmarks - reliability and expertise. The cafes are functioning in Meppadi, Wayanad, and Guruvayur as well.
Kudumbashree’s signature dishes popularised through its fairs, along with regional delicacies, will be served at these restaurants. The restaurant is reaching out to people by setting high standards in style and quality. There are also demands to conduct Kudumbashree food fests outside the states. This will be considered in the future, the minister said.
“In 25 years, Kudumbashree has helped bring lakhs of women from the kitchen to the forefront by working in all sectors like Water Metro, Metro, waste management, etc.,” said the minister.