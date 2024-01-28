Kudumbashree premium restaurants to be opened in all districts: Kerala minister

KOCHI: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has said that Cafe Kudumbashree premium restaurants will be opened in all 14 districts before May 17. He was inaugurating the Cafe Kudumbashree premium restaurant in Angamaly on Saturday.

Cafe Kudumbashree premium brand restaurants were started to effectively utilise Kudumbashree’s hallmarks - reliability and expertise. The cafes are functioning in Meppadi, Wayanad, and Guruvayur as well.