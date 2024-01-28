‘Mental wellness of kids needs efforts on part of parents, communities’: Dr Naveen Thacker

KOCHI : Dr Naveen Thacker, president of the International Pediatric Association, was in Kochi to take part in PEDICON, the annual conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. He talks to TNIE on the challenges to children’s health in the post-COVID scenario, impact of social media on their mental health, and role of awareness and regulation in creating a better environment for them.

Q. Malnutrition used to be viewed as a challenge to children’s health. Now, talk is about overnutrition and obesity. How do you see the shift and its effect on kids?

A. As South Asians, our genes are adapted for starvation. Famines ensured that. Now, we have food available everywhere. Children’s lives have been unsettled by aggressive marketing of ready-to-eat food, inactivity, social media, and climate change. These can even lead to mental health issues. This generation of parents needs to make more time for their kids, for their wellbeing.