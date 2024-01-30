13AD makes a comeback after two decades

KOCHI: You guys recently did a comeback show in Kochi. What was it like to be on stage again? What was the response of fans?

It was like going down memory lane. We saw a lot of our old friends in the crowd. It was a beautiful moment. It felt surreal to have the same kind of acceptance from the crowd as 28 years ago. It was a joy to see a lot of youngsters.

Was this comeback always on the anvil?

It had always been on the agenda. However, it gained momentum only very recently. Due to several reasons, we couldn’t make it in the past. This time, we had the help of a friend.

Did the movie Bheeshma Parvam play a role in 13AD’s comeback?

George: A big thank you to Amal Neerad! The shots in the song ‘Parudeesa’, wherein 13AD was written on the wall, helped instil curiosity in the minds of the younger generation, who eventually stumbled on our music. It mattered a lot.

Pauly: It was like a stepping stone for us on the comeback path. The film did matter, especially for youngsters to know more about the band and the music we play. Perhaps, we should have made our comeback soon after the film. We missed that opportunity!

George: You know, everything happens at the right time and for the best. We are glad to be back!

Kochi had a background in dance music. How did you, with your genre of music, connect with Malayali audiences back in the day?

George: I think what made us unique was that we attempted all kinds of music. 13AD is a mixed bag. We used to perform corporate shows, dance shows.

Pauly: Those days, we used to do all kinds of music. Dance music shows were all the rave in Fort Kochi then. But we would produce something entirely different. It brought about a change in the music scene. When we finally adapted to dance music, all the others turned to rock (laughs). We used to do a lot of music. We played at Hotel Sealord every day for almost 13 years.

Even when 13AD left the music scene, you were all pursuing music at your individual levels. Are there divergences in your personal tastes?

Eloy: Sure, we all do our own stuff, but it’s nothing like making music with the band.

Jackson: After disbanding, I was doing devotional songs mostly. Also, ads and songs for a few movies. But we used to keep in touch and did not miss any chance we got for a meetup. 13 AD was always a family for me. Then, now and forever…

George: It’s indeed a family thing. I have worked with many stalwarts over the years and it has taken me to different horizons. What I learned in music, I learned it from the university called 13AD. I’m still a fan of the band.

Technology has revolutionised the music industry, especially the music-making process. Now that you are back, would you be sticking to your old, organic ways?

George: We have to adapt. It’s all about bringing the old to the new. We move forward. We continue learning. Our new member, Floyd, is just 22, but a rocker. One of the finest drummers I’ve worked with. Pinson ‘brother’ here is 74. We have three generations in this band. We are all learners.

Several members have come and gone since the band’s inception. So many years have passed since your disbanding. Has there been any change in 13AD’s idea of music, the genre you follow?

George: I wouldn’t want to put 13AD into any specific genre. While, for many, 13AD is pop-rock, we have not put any label on our music. Now, in the new album that we are working on, the songs will have a new-age flavour. We are trying to blend the old with the new.

Pauly: We will keep our old sound intact while incorporating new-age elements. Back in the day, we had to create two albums in a short span of time. The first album, I believe, was made in just six days - from recording to mastering. Such a thing was unheard of.