Ready to groove @ Kerala’s biggest beach music fest?

KOCHI: Waves have always drummed on the rocks at Varkala to create the ocean’s music. But come February, there will be several contemporary beats playing together to create a different symphony at the famous beachside destination in the south of Kerala, known for its stunning cliff-side views overlooking the Arabian Sea.

A variety of artists of genres popular in the current times will come together to stage their best from February 9 to 11 at ‘Alboe by the Beach’, a gala fete of beats that promises to be a three-day celebration of music, culture, and beach carnival.

Pitted to be the biggest music festival in Kerala, the event will feature a diverse line-up, including heavy hitters and indie stars like Arivu of the ‘Enjoy Enjami’ fame; Brodha V, the rapper from Kanchipuram, who shot up to be one of the best in India in a small while; the F16s, the Chennai band that creates alternative music that expresses the subtle pathos in everyday urban life and many other soul-stirring themes; Taba Chake, an artist from Arunachal Pradesh, who juggles several languages to compose songs that inspires the wanderlust in every listener; and a lot more of contemporary talents.

The event, put together by Lacuna Pictures, will also help to buoy the prospects of emerging artists and nurture a thriving creative community.