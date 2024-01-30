Ready to groove @ Kerala’s biggest beach music fest?

KOCHI: Waves have always drummed on the rocks at Varkala to create the ocean’s music. But come February, there will be several contemporary beats playing together to create a different symphony at the famous beachside destination in the south of Kerala, known for its stunning cliff-side views overlooking the Arabian Sea.
A variety of artists of genres popular in the current times will come together to stage their best from February 9 to 11 at ‘Alboe by the Beach’, a gala fete of beats that promises to be a three-day celebration of music, culture, and beach carnival.
Pitted to be the biggest music festival in Kerala, the event will feature a diverse line-up, including heavy hitters and indie stars like Arivu of the ‘Enjoy Enjami’ fame; Brodha V, the rapper from Kanchipuram, who shot up to be one of the best in India in a small while; the F16s, the Chennai band that creates alternative music that expresses the subtle pathos in everyday urban life and many other soul-stirring themes; Taba Chake, an artist from Arunachal Pradesh, who juggles several languages to compose songs that inspires the wanderlust in every listener; and a lot more of contemporary talents.
The event, put together by Lacuna Pictures, will also help to buoy the prospects of emerging artists and nurture a thriving creative community.
“Homegrown contemporary music festivals have sprung up across India, covering folk to electronica, jazz to indie, but we still did not have a music festival on the beach, and Kerala afforded us the perfect opportunity with its stunning coastal line and talent,” says Vishnu Shyamaprasad, film director under whose guidance the festival is being organised.
To Vishnu, the occasion will also be one to showcase India’s musical talent and introduce the audience to the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.
An exclusive highlight of the festival will be the performance by Pineapple Express, featuring a 16-piece symphony orchestra.
Notably, the event places a spotlight on south India’s blooming rap genre. To also take centre-stage are emerging artists such as Baby Jean, the Malappuram rapper whose use of slang made him a hit; Paal Dabba, whose music is as visual and Tamilian as it can get; Reble, the civil engineering student Daiaphi Lamare who raps to let the rebel in her out; and HanuMankind, who has made a lyrical identity or himself in the rap world.
Additionally, the carnival will have Instagram-friendly art installations, beach games, a delectable array of local and international cuisines, and a flea market that showcases regional and indigenous art and handicrafts.
Tickets: Rs 1,599 for a daily pass, and Rs 3,149 for the entire weekend. Follow @alboebythebeach on Instagram for more updates.
