US food quality experts in Kochi to impart quality training

KOCHI : A team of experts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) have landed in Kochi to impart training to seafood industry professionals to detect the quality of seafood and avoid the export of decomposed products to the US.

“We have regulations in the US to ensure the quality of seafood reaching the consumers. The training programme is aimed at standardising the procedure to detect the quality of shrimp by checking the odour. Because, if the consignment does not pass the quality test in the US, it will be returned,” JIFSAN aquaculture and seafood safety expert Brett Koonse told TNIE.

“We are imparting training to industry professionals, government officials and representatives of academia, which will help them identify the level of decomposition of seafood. You should be able to identify the level of decomposition on a 1-100 scale. So if the rating is below 50, the consignment is good and anything above 50 is bad,” he said.