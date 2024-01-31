Junkie-yard?

KOCHI: A few years ago, when Changanassery resident Susimol, 24, moved to Kochi, it was with the idea of giving wings to her dreams. Today, she is behind bars. Susimol and four others were arrested for possessing 400 grams of MDMA by the excise from Stadium Link Road in October last year. Similar are the stories of Shilpa, 19, who hails from Kayamkulam; Mridula, 38, of Dharmadam; Blessy, 21, of Kollam; Swati, 28, of Kunnathunad. The list is growing as Kochi turns into a hotbed for drug rackets.

The number of drug cases has surged in the past year leaving Excise officials on their toes. What’s alarming is that there’s a significant increase in the involvement of women in peddling drugs. Though the department does not maintain gender-based data on the number of persons arrested in narcotics cases, the above names alone prove the point.

According to Excise department data, as many as 928 cases were registered in Ernakulam in 2023 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 911 persons were arrested. The corresponding figure for 2022 was 876.

The past year also saw a rise in the number of cases registered under the Abkari Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). While 1,277 Abkari Act cases and 9,201 COTPA cases were registered last year, the corresponding figure for 2022 stood at 1,180 and 8,859, respectively.

“There is an increase in the number of narcotic and other cases registered in 2023,” says Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner Sudheer T N.

“But there were months when the number of cases was low. Of course, we had carried out additional enforcement activities resulting in a rise in cases. We will soon be getting additional persons from the new batch under training at the Excise Academy and they will help us in the enforcement as well as awareness activities.”