A grand musical odyssey

KOCHI: It’s often presumed that one needs to be in their 20s and bubbling with the enthusiasm of youth to break into the film industry. Breaking this stereotype is Devdaas Nambalat, who, at 54, made his mark by lending voice to a song, Kaiviralil Abhayam, in the Malayalam version of the pan-India hit movie Yuva.

His breakthrough came after musician and music coordinator K D Vincent, after listening to his new album (which is yet to be released), approached him and offered him the chance. “The opportunity came by way of a friend — Rajesh, a mridangam artist, who invited me to sing for his music album being recorded in Stephan Devassy’s studio in Kochi. After listening to the song, Vincent sir approached me and gave me the offer,” he elaborates.

Hailing from a family of singers, Devdaas’ passion for music was kindled from a very early age. “During my childhood, I used to sing at various social gatherings. Though I had learned music lessons from a few teachers, I was never formally trained in the art,” says Devdaas, fondly called Shibi by his peers.

By the time he was 18, Devdaas was already a familiar face at local stage shows and festivals and even dubbed for a serial on Doordarshan. Later, during his college days, he joined the Cochin Bandore orchestra. “The band was formed by famous playback singer Thoppil Anto, who, after watching one of my performances, invited me to join his orchestra,” he recalls.