Potholes on Kundannoor-Thevara bridge: Residents seek permanent fix

KOCHI: The 1.75-km long Kundannoor-Thevara bridge is again riddled with potholes just two weeks after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) filled them. With motorists finding it tough to negotiate the busy stretch, irate local residents staged a protest on Monday evening.

“The stretch witnesses heavy traffic at all times. Traffic snarl-ups extending till Kundannoor Junction on NH 66 are a regular feature now. A serpentine queue of vehicles was seen today morning as well. The NHAI should come out with a lasting solution,” said Maradu municipality chairperson Antony Asanparambil.

A section of people, under the aegis of Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (UWEC), staged a dharna on Monday evening, demanding that the crucial stretch be repaired at the earliest.

The protesters pointed out that the pathetic condition of the bridge surface poses a danger to motorists, especially two-wheelers. “Immediate action should be taken. They shouldn’t wait for a life to be snuffed out,” said Antony Kalarickal, state secretary of UWEC.