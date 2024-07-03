Meet the world’s shortest doctor who inspires all

KOCHI: When Dr Ganesh Bhairya stepped onto the stage to inaugurate a Doctors’ Day event at SP Medifort Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, all eyes were trained on him. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, he was one of the chief guests of the occasion.

Well, there’s another reason. At just under three-and-a-half feet tall, the 23-year-old, who hails from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, is the world’s shortest doctor. Yet, despite this seemingly all-hindering physical disability, Ganesh was able to complete his MBBS this year. “It was not an easy feat,” he tells TNIE.

Indeed, Ganesh’s journey in the medical field was nothing short of extraordinary. After writing the competitive examination in 2018, Ganesh applied for MBBS but was rejected by the Medical Council of India (MCI) on account of his height. “They said I won’t be able to handle emergency cases, etc. Though this did discourage me at the time, my teachers kept up my spirits and helped me file a case with the Gujarat High Court,” he recalls.

However, the court’s judgment was in support of the MCI decision, prompting Ganesh and his friends to approach the apex court. “After a long struggle, we won. The Supreme Court directed that I will start studying for MBBS the next academic year without having to give NEET and that I would have a government seat reserved,” he says.

Now, in 2024, Ganesh has not only finished his MBBS but has also started working as an intern at Government Medical College, Bhavnagar, in Gujarat. “This is a dream come true. When I was young, I always wanted to be a doctor, but back then, I did not know anything about becoming one. During high school, my teachers and the school principal encouraged me to pursue a career in medicine. They said I could be an inspiration,” he recalls.