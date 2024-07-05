From cartoons to books: Ajoy's journey to becoming an award-winning author

However, his latest release, 'Samshayaluvaya Poochakkunju', is written exclusively for children. The book explores the world of ‘Poochakunju’ who is a little kitten filled with curiosity about everything around him, from ants, frogs, and turtles to puppies.

“The inspiration to write a book specifically for young readers came from the feedback to my earlier works. Several mothers told me their children would only fall asleep after hearing the stories from my first book, Angane Oru Mambazhakalam. This inspired me to write my recent work,” Ajoy explains.

The book is designed in the style of Russian folk stories. Colourful with many pictures that attract the tiny tots and large fonts, the book is readable even to those who have just begun to learn Malayalam.

Ajoy says the style of Samshayaluvaya Poochakkunju is heavily inspired by Children’s Stories and Pictures by Vladimir Suteev, a renowned Russian writer and cartoonist.

“Back in the day, books brought here from the former Soviet Union and printed on high-quality paper with interesting illustrations were an unforgettable reading experience for many. Vladimir Suteev’s books, in particular had a significant influence on me. His stories made me wish I could be among the animals in his tales, and I wanted children to feel the same with my book. That’s why I paid special attention to the illustrations,” he explains.

Ajoy also included some life lessons, though he says, it wasn’t exactly a necessity. “But I believe it adds value to the book. As a child, I viewed the world with curiosity and doubt, and I have tried to address some of those questions in this book,” says Ajoy.

Laughter as a coping mechanism

Ajoy’s humour is a key aspect of his writing, with many comparing his down-to-earth and simple writings of satire to Basheer. On Facebook, he writes anecdotes about himself, his family, neighbours, and colleagues.

“Some of my viral Facebook posts, chosen by my readers through votes, have been compiled into a book titled ‘Facebook Anweshana Pareekshanangal.’ Many people perceive my life as colourful, but like everyone else, my life, too, has its shades of black and white. I use my imagination to inject humour into it. If my writing brings a smile to even one person, it brings me genuine happiness. In a world often filled with negative news, spreading joy and laughter is important to me,” he says.

Challenging times

In his opinion, writing humour and satire in today’s environment that prefers political correctness poses challenges. However, he firmly believes that the role of satire in appropriate contexts is significant.

“As I mentioned earlier, amidst the negativity worldwide, sharing positive notes that bring laughter to people is a blessing. That said, I would be hesitant to use the same humour I used to write years ago. I’m fearful because people are critical and scrutinise humour for any hint of political incorrectness,” he says.

According to him, the influence of political correctness has greatly constrained humour. “Humour is not about insulting anyone, it arises from specific situations. Writers never intend to offend anyone. An approach I can think to overcome this situation is to ignore these pressures or to make ourselves and our families the subjects of humour,”concludes Ajoy.