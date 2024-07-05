SD Squad: From college competitions to Instagram stardom

KOCHI: A group of 16 talented girls from Sacred Hearts College, Chalakudy, known as the SD Squad, have been making waves not only in college dance competitions but also on Instagram and other social media platforms. Led by a dedicated choreographer, the team has stolen millions of hearts with captivating performances.

Their journey began very simply — participating in inter-college dance competitions. Soon, they gained recognition for their dynamic performances. After winning third prize for their folk dance at Calicut University Kalolsavam’s Thrissur zonal competition, they clinched the first prize at an Independence Day dance competition at Christ College, Irinjalakuda.

However, their popularity surpassed the inter-collegiate competitions and the team started getting opportunities for performing in many public events.

With choreographer Abhijith Mohanan N, the group comprising Athulya Manoj, Akshara Unnikrishnan, Adithya Sasi, Ardra V, Athira Santosh, Alisha Shaji, Lakshmi Sunil, Chithra M, Devika Shivanad, Anagha V R, Ananya M, Thulasi I S, Devika Nishanth, Feviya F K, I S Ardra and Aavani N J , continued to shine at the Rashtra Deepika Dance Fest, where they proudly took home the fourth prize after competing with 32 teams. The event marked a significant milestone in their dancing career. “We are not professional dancers. Though a few of us had basic lessons in classical dance, we were never formally trained,” says Athulya.